Four N.J. cities to pilot new reentry program for juvenile offenders

Four New Jersey cities will take part in a two-year pilot program that helps young people leaving juvenile detention to reintegrate with their communities.

Under the bill signed into law Wednesday, Camden, Newark, Paterson, and Trenton will receive an equal portion of $4.2 million over the next two fiscal years to create hubs of support services. Each city will use the money to solicit proposals from service providers to operate several programs including mentoring, substance abuse treatment, and employment help.

“These are going to be community-based providers,” said Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver. “Each county Juvenile Justice Commission will review the applications from their particular city.” She adds that each commission will make recommendations on which providers should get funding.

Oliver, acting as governor while Gov. Phil Murphy vacations in Italy, signed the bill at the Trenton YMCA, where she pointed out that the state pays more money to incarcerate juveniles than it does for programming there.

“The cost of incarcerating a child in our state juvenile facilities is exorbitant,” she said. “The amount that we spend on community programs, like some of the programs that operate here, pales in comparison.”