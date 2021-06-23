Pa. Juvenile Justice Task Force finds most young people detained for low-level infractions

After 16 months of research, private testimony, and meetings, the Pennsylvania Juvenile Justice Task Force has finally publicized its long-awaited assessment of the state’s practices, as well as its key recommendations.

The major findings include the minimal use of diversion programs to keep young people out of the system in the first place, and the fact that most of them are entering the juvenile justice system for low-level infractions. There are no statewide guidelines for judges to take into account a young person’s risk of reoffending or prior history when determining punishment. And young people sent out of their homes to residential facilities often end up staying there for several years.

The report also found large racial disparities. For example, Black boys stay the longest under court supervision compared to other boys of other racial groups, averaging 42 months.

Black people make up 14% of the state’s youth population, but 62% of the youth held in detention prior to adjudication.

Regarding school-based law enforcement contact, the report found schools were three times more likely to notify law enforcement about incidents where Black girls committed infractions than those where white girls were responsible.