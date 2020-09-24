Philly removes children from Devereux facilities after sex abuse revelations

The Philadelphia Department of Human Services and Community Behavioral Health said Thursday it plans to remove 53 children and youth from Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health facilities.

The move follows an August Philadelphia Inquirer investigation that outlined a pattern of abuse spanning 25 years.

Devereux is one of the country’s largest behavioral health nonprofits, with facilities across multiple states. Among the children and young people Devereux facilities care for there are patients with autism and intellectual and developmental disabilities. The nonprofit also works in specialty mental health and child welfare.

The Inquirer investigation found a pattern of rape and sexual abuse at the hands of staff, which often went overlooked because of understaffing.

The newspaper found 10 Devereux patients who had been assaulted in the Philadelphia suburbs and an additional 31 survivors who’d been sexually assaulted in Devereux’s facilities in New Jersey and six other states.

“Children and youth deserve only the best services,” said DHS Commissioner Kimberly Ali. “We are firm in our commitment that providers are accountable for ensuring quality programming and services.”

Per Ali, that means ending the department’s relationship with Devereaux.

Since the report was published on Aug. 11, DHS reports it has met with children in Devereux’s residential facilities and families.