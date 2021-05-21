District Attorney diverting youth from the juvenile justice system into arts classes

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office has begun diverting at-risk teenagers into after-school arts programs, with the goal of helping them avoid future possible involvement with the criminal justice system.

The DAO and the Philadelphia Arts in Education Partnership (PAEP) have won a $150,000 federal grant through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) to fund a pilot program that identifies youth 14 – 17 with minor misdemeanors who might benefit from a diversion program, and offer them at least three months of after-school arts classes.

If those teenagers complete 45 days of 3-hour classes, and then pass an evaluation, they can have their records expunged.

“I don’t want to use the word rehabilitation because it’s not that,” said Pearl Schaeffer, director of the PAEP. “It’s to give this group of youth who’ve been identified as potential candidates for diversion, a program to help them both socially, emotionally and in some cases academically through work with our after-school program.”