Bucks County breaks ground on new mental health treatment center

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

Bucks County commissioners today broke ground on a new mental health treatment center in Doylestown.

The center will sit next to the Bucks County Correctional Facility and will help the county divert mental health patients away from the carceral system and into the treatment facility.

The seriously mentally ill shouldn’t be in jail, said Bucks County Commissioner Vice Chair Diane Ellis-Marseglia. “We have corrections officers who were taught to deal with people who have engaged in criminal activity,” she said. “They’re not mental health professionals.”

The county has been planning the project since 2016 and construction is expected to start mid-August. Donna Duffy-Bell, administrator of the county’s Behavioral Health and Development Programs, said the center should start receiving patients by the end of 2024.