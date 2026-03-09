FBI raids homes of 2 Bucks County men accused of throwing explosive device in NYC protest

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Six people were arrested Saturday in New York City following a dueling protest outside Gracie Mansion, and federal authorities have launched a terrorism investigation.

Two of those arrested are from Bucks County, Pennsylvania, and remain in custody.

On Sunday, FBI agents searched the homes of 19-year-old Ibrahim Kayumi in Newtown and 18-year-old Emir Balat in Langhorne.

The searches came after the NYPD said at least one improvised explosive device was deployed during the protest, with additional devices now under investigation.

“Nothing like this happens around here. So it’s pretty scary,” Newtown neighbor Pamela Pulsinelli said.

Residents reported seeing agents detain a male outside Kayumi’s home.

“Coming out with his arms up and being handcuffed and put into the van. Insane,” Pulsinelli said.

Action News captured video of agents at Balat’s home, where police said two males and a female were taken into custody.

Far-right activist Jake Lang held an anti-Islam protest outside the NYC mayor’s office.