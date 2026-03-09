FBI raids homes of 2 Bucks County men accused of throwing explosive device in NYC protest
The searches came after the NYPD said at least one improvised explosive device was deployed during the protest, with additional devices now under investigation.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
Six people were arrested Saturday in New York City following a dueling protest outside Gracie Mansion, and federal authorities have launched a terrorism investigation.
Two of those arrested are from Bucks County, Pennsylvania, and remain in custody.
On Sunday, FBI agents searched the homes of 19-year-old Ibrahim Kayumi in Newtown and 18-year-old Emir Balat in Langhorne.
“Nothing like this happens around here. So it’s pretty scary,” Newtown neighbor Pamela Pulsinelli said.
Residents reported seeing agents detain a male outside Kayumi’s home.
“Coming out with his arms up and being handcuffed and put into the van. Insane,” Pulsinelli said.
Action News captured video of agents at Balat’s home, where police said two males and a female were taken into custody.
Far-right activist Jake Lang held an anti-Islam protest outside the NYC mayor’s office.
The NYPD said Balat and Kayumi confronted Lang in a counterprotest and handled and deployed two explosive devices.
“Witnesses reported seeing flames and smoke as it traveled through the air before it struck a barrier and extinguished itself a few feet from police officers,” New York Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.
Sources told ABC News the men told investigators they watch ISIS videos, prompting authorities to investigate the incident as a possible act of terrorism.
“That’s what scares me, to know that it could have been made right there in their home – a home across the street from our homes,” Pulsinelli said.
The NYPD said another suspicious device found Sunday in a vehicle on East End Avenue between 81st and 82nd streets is also being examined as part of the case.
Tisch said the bomb squad is analyzing the devices and noted that no one was hurt, despite the potential for serious harm or death.
