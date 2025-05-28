Man pleads guilty to murdering 3 family members in Bucks County

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A man who gunned down members of his own family in Bucks County has pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder.

Andre Gordon entered the plea at the county’s justice center on Wednesday morning, and was then sentenced to three life sentences in prison without the possibility of parole.

The victims were Gordon’s stepmother, 52-year-old Karen Gordon; his 13-year-old sister, Kera Gordon; and 25-year-old Taylor Daniel, with whom he has two daughters.

In court, the prosecution played 911 calls, bodycam video and interviews with witnesses.

Two 911 calls depicted the victims on the phone with dispatchers as Gordon broke into their homes armed with a gun on that day in March 2024.

In one of the calls, Daniel could be heard telling other family members to hide as Gordon was breaking in.

She was then killed as their two young girls hid under covers about a foot away.

Several victim impact statements were read before the judge.

Gordon did not say anything before he was sentenced.