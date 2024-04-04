DA plans to seek death penalty against man charged with killing 3 relatives in Levittown

Pennsylvania authorities said Wednesday they plan to pursue the death penalty against a man charged with killing his stepmother, sister and the mother of his children before officials say he fled in a stolen vehicle to New Jersey, where he was arrested last month.

Andre Gordon Jr. appeared for court in Pennsylvania for the first time since authorities said he carried out three fatal shootings on March 16 in the Levittown section of Falls Township, as well as a pair of carjackings nearby in suburban Philadelphia.

Arriving at magisterial district court not far from where authorities said the shootings happened, Gordon was wearing an orange jumpsuit and was shackled at the wrists and ankles.

Asked if he had anything to say, Gordon responded in a low voice: “Pray, pray to God.”

In the roughly 10-minute preliminary arraignment, Judge John Galloway denied bail and ordered Gordon, who appeared without an attorney in court, not to contact his minor children and other relatives who were witnesses to the crimes he is charged with.

Galloway asked Gordon if he understood it was a preliminary arraignment to read the charges, including three counts of first-degree murder, against him.

“Not really,” Gordon said. The judge repeated the explanation and asked if Gordon understood. “Yes, sir,” he said.

Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn told reporters outside the court after the hearing that she decided to notify the court of her plan to seek capital punishment because of the “multiple killings and grave risk to others.”

“We had an opportunity to speak to the family and get their position,” she said. “Time will tell ultimately how this case unfolds. But we had to certify before formal arraignment.”

Earlier Wednesday, Gordon, 26, waived an extradition hearing in New Jersey and was transferred to officials in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, according to prosecutors and the New Jersey court’s spokesperson.