Civil rights lawsuit against Bucks County, jail employees gains momentum

A lawsuit filed against Bucks County, seven Bucks County Correctional Facility officers and supervisors, a BCCF nurse, and the facility’s previous warden, Paul Lagana, is moving forward.

Mubarak Alexander, 29, alleges the county and correctional facility employees violated his civil rights and used excessive force while he was detained in the mental health unit on suicide watch in 2018. Alexander also claims that Bucks County fails to properly train its correctional officers on how to interact with prisoners who have mental illnesses.

The county and the officers filed motions to dismiss the claims, and federal Judge Karen Marston denied those motions on May 2. The judge’s decision comes after two deaths in the county jail this year, and three deaths by suicide in 2022.

The county and other jail employees were sued in a strikingly similar case last year. Kimberly Stringer, who lives with mental illness, was put in a restraint chair and pepper-sprayed by guards.