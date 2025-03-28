Upper Makefield residents sue Energy Transfer, Sunoco Pipeline L.P. over pipeline leak
Plaintiffs’ demands include shutting down operation of the pipeline while investigation into the leak is ongoing.
Residents of Upper Makefield Township, where a Sunoco pipeline leak contaminated six private wells with jet fuel, filed a class action lawsuit Thursday against pipeline operator Energy Transfer LP, Sunoco Pipeline L.P. and Energy Transfer (R&M) LLC.
Lead plaintiffs Daniel and Katherine La Hart, with other members of the lawsuit, are “alleging that Defendants’ reckless, negligent, and irresponsible ownership, oversight, operation, supervision, maintenance, and control of a hazardous petroleum pipeline” has resulted in a “catastrophic environmental disaster” in Bucks County.
Energy Transfer has not responded to WHYY News’ request for comment at this time.
Plaintiffs’ demands include compensatory damages; medical monitoring for plaintiffs and class members; punitive damages; a declaratory judgment that the defendants are responsible for the leak; and shutting down the pipeline “until Defendants are able to fully guarantee its safe operation.”
The leak was found by Energy Transfer on Jan. 31, following residents’ reports to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection of gasoline smells in the area.
As far back as September 2023, a resident who lives across the street from the site of the leak reported gasoline smells in the household’s tap water. A preliminary investigation by the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA), the federal agency that regulates the pipeline, found the leak had been going on for at least 16 months.
Over a series of meetings since the leak was discovered, residents and elected officials have called for the pipeline to be shut down while the investigation into the leak is pending. Per PHMSA orders, the pipeline is currently operating at 20% pressure reduction.
