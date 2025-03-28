Upper Makefield residents sue Energy Transfer, Sunoco Pipeline L.P. over pipeline leak

From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Residents of Upper Makefield Township, where a Sunoco pipeline leak contaminated six private wells with jet fuel, filed a class action lawsuit Thursday against pipeline operator Energy Transfer LP, Sunoco Pipeline L.P. and Energy Transfer (R&M) LLC.

Lead plaintiffs Daniel and Katherine La Hart, with other members of the lawsuit, are “alleging that Defendants’ reckless, negligent, and irresponsible ownership, oversight, operation, supervision, maintenance, and control of a hazardous petroleum pipeline” has resulted in a “catastrophic environmental disaster” in Bucks County.

Energy Transfer has not responded to WHYY News’ request for comment at this time.

Plaintiffs’ demands include compensatory damages; medical monitoring for plaintiffs and class members; punitive damages; a declaratory judgment that the defendants are responsible for the leak; and shutting down the pipeline “until Defendants are able to fully guarantee its safe operation.”