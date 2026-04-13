Philadelphia 250

Philadelphia museums revisit how America was built on botany

The Academy of Natural Sciences and the Mütter Museum have exhibitions about the role of plants in nation building.

''Botany of Nations,'' at The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University, explores how plants helped shape the nation and retraces the 1803 expedition of Meriwether Lewis and William Clark, bringing in Native American perspectives on the plants they collected. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Philadelphia 250

Philadelphia museums revisit how America was built on botany

The Academy of Natural Sciences and the Mütter Museum have exhibitions about the role of plants in nation building.

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

When Founding Father Thomas Jefferson arrived in Philadelphia to draft the Declaration of Independence, he was not impressed by the city. Jefferson, a Virginian farmer, rented a room far from the urban bustle, on what is now Seventh Street.

“I view great cities as pestilential to the morals, the health and the liberties of man,” Jefferson wrote to Benjamin Rush in 1800. “True, they nourish some of the elegant arts; but the useful ones can thrive elsewhere.”

Jefferson saw North America’s flora and fauna as its greatest asset.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

“The greatest service which can be rendered any country is to add a useful plant to its culture,” Jefferson wrote in “Summary of Public Service” in 1800.

As Philadelphia celebrates the country’s 250th birthday, exhibitions at the Academy of Natural Sciences and the Mütter Museum, and an academic symposium at the University of Pennsylvania make the case for Philadelphia’s central role in establishing American botany as a pillar of nation-building.

“Botany of Nations,” at The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University, explores how plants helped shape the nation and explains why Jefferson sent Meriwether Lewis and William Clark on the 1803 Corps of Discovery expedition through the Louisiana Purchase. To build a great nation, Jefferson needed to know what grew here.

“The object of the Corps of Discovery, the aims of it, were complicated,” said curator Marina McDougall. “He asked Lewis and Clark, in meeting with Native Americans, to explore trade. There was diplomatic interest. And, of course, the native nations came to it with their complex trade histories and their own interests.”

dried herbs on display on a piece of paper with catalog information.
White sagebrush collected by Lewis and Clark. The Academy of Natural Sciences houses the Lewis and Clark Herbarium, with more than 200 specimens collected during the expedition. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Why ‘Botany of Nations’?

The title reflects Lewis and Clark’s exploration of lands occupied by 50 distinct native nations, each with thousands of years of botanical knowledge.

“Many Americans look to the Lewis and Clark Corps of Discovery as a way to think about national identity. Our identities as Americans come from that,” McDougall said. “But it was much more complex than the story of these two heroic figures.”

American natural sciences were largely concerned with identifying and categorizing plant and animal types. Before heading west in 1804, Lewis learned botany in Philadelphia from Benjamin Smith Barton, a member of the College of Physicians of Philadelphia.

Barton argued in 1798 for the creation of an American encyclopedia of medicinal plants, i.e. a pharmacopeia, so the United States would not be solely reliant on European knowledge.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

“They brought a pharmacopeia over with them on the Mayflower,” said Meredith Sellers, a curator at the Mütter Museum at the College of Physicians of Philadelphia. “This is like WebMD in the colonial era.”

  • Large photos, and specimens on dispaly in the exhibit
    ''Botany of Nations'' zooms in on seven plants collected by the Lewis and Clark expedition and the Native American Nations that used them. Camas root was a staple food of the Nez Perce of the Pacific Northwest. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Specimens of herbs and plants are on display for visitors to smell.
    Visitors to ''Botany of Nations'' at the Academy of Natural Sciences will be able to smell some of the native plants displayed there, including white sagebrush, Arikara tobacco and western red cedar (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • 7 black silhouettes of people hanging on the wall in the exhibit
    Lewis and Clark invited chiefs of tribal nations to visit eastern cities. In 1806 a group visited Philadelphia where Moses Williams, an enslaved assistant to Charles Wilson Peale, made silhouettes of the delegates using a device called a physiognotrace. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Nakia Williamson-Cloud is posing for a photo inside the exhibit
    Nakia Williamson-Cloud, a member of the Nez Perce Nation, provided insights and artifacts for the exhibit ''Botany of Nations'' at the Academy of Natural Sciences. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Loren Yellow Bird is posing for a photo inside the exhibit
    Loren Yellow Bird is an Arikara cultural historian. The Academy of Natural Sciences consulted with him on the cultivation and traditional uses of tobacco by Native American peoples. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Amy Mossett is posing for a photo inside the exhibit
    Amy Mossett, an educator with the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation, provided the Academy of Natural Sciences with a reproduction of the carried by her great grandmother, Iron Woman. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Meredith Sellers closely examining artifacts in a display case
    Coordinating curator Meredith Sellers of the College of Physicians helped bring ''Revolutionary Botany'' to the Mütter Museum. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

The Mütter Museum currently has a small exhibition, “Revolutionary Botany,” featuring manuscripts and artifacts tracing the origins of modern medicine to Philadelphia botanists.

“Revolutionary Botany” features figures such as Barton, who consulted with area indigenous people for their knowledge of native plants, John Bartram of Bartram’s Garden and the creation of America’s first pharmacy school, the Philadelphia College of Apothecaries — later the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy, now part of St. Joseph’s University.

The first American pharmacopeia was created in 1820 to establish the validity of American medicine.

“That’s really what the American pharmacopeia reflects,” Sellers said. “It’s a compendium of both the European known curatives and then adding to it these new American plants within a European understanding of what’s new.”

The European understanding of botany collided with an indigenous perspective of plants. Nakia Williamson-Cloud of the Nez Perce nation said naming species and categorizing them into taxonomic groups is antithetical to indigenous practice.

“We don’t go to discover a place. We go to a place and seek connection with it,” he said. “They are what gives us identity. We don’t give it identity.”

A close up view of a 3-D printd flowering plant.
A 3D printed model of a camas plant is displayed in ''Botany of Nations'' at the Academy of Natural Sciences. The camas roots were a staple food of the Nez Perce Nation, baked or made into bread. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

The story of the humble camas root

Williamson-Cloud is one of several ethnobotanists consulted for “Botany of Nations.” He appears in a section about the camas plant, a grass with a thick root bulb that grows in Western North America.

“It was one of the main food staples, probably contributed to almost 50% of our diet,” he said. “It was a root that was very important to our life and our subsistence, but it’s also intertwined within our spirituality.”

The camas, often called “Grandmother” by the Nez Perce, is part of native creation myths: The plant was born from the tears of a grandmother who cried herself to death over her children’s hunger. Camas also appeared in the wake of the coyote figure who battled a great monster to death.

Lewis and Clark observed Nez Perce women picking camas in the wild and likely assumed they were foraging. But the Nez Perce were farmers cultivating plants for harvest. Like many indigenous farming practices, it did not look like European farming with rows of monoculture crops; plants were carefully sown and later gathered without disturbing surrounding plant life.

“As travelers on a schedule, [Lewis and Clark] may have missed important elements of the Nez Perce system for producing annual crops of big camas bulbs,” said Sarah Walker, a Forest Service botanist featured in “Botany of Nations. “This was a system planned and carried out by women, whose horticultural skills were not investigated by Lewis and Clark.”

Williamson-Cloud contributed to the exhibition a traditional tú·kes digging stick, a long, thin hardwood branch hardened by fire with a bone crosspiece on top. Women who harvested camas would plunge the stick several inches into the ground and lever up the camas bulb, cleanly uprooting it without damaging surrounding grasses.

“Lewis and Clark probably didn’t realize the degree to which the lands of North America were being gardened,” McDougall said. “Through cultural fire, through the practices of weeding things out as you dug the camus using the digging sticks that don’t disturb things around it, these were cultivated landscapes that were entering into.”

On a plate in the exhibit is samples of tobacco, kinnikinnick and bark from the red osier dogwood.
People of the Arikara Nation used tobacco for ceremonies. It is traditionally mixed with kinnikinnick (bearberry) and the inner bark of the red osier dogwood (right). (Emma Lee/WHYY)

The myth of the American wilderness

The idea that Lewis and Clark entered and discovered untouched wilderness is an American myth, according to Rosalyn LaPier, professor of History at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, who spoke at a recent Penn symposium, Adventive America, about the role of plants in American nationhood.

“We have this longstanding philosophy that this was a place untouched by humans, a place that was a Garden of Eden touched by god and untouched by humans,” she said in her presentation. “We have carried that philosophy forward to this day.”

LaPier, who is a member of the Blackfeet tribe, pointed to the 1964 U.S. Wilderness Act, which codifies in federal law the definition of wilderness as an area “untrammeled by man, where man himself is a visitor who does not remain.”

“The idea of the wilderness is so embedded in U.S. culture, we need to have I-don’t-know-what kind of surgery to pull that apart,” she said.

In 1805, Lewis and Clark encountered the indigenous Salish people of what is now Western Montana. The meeting is the subject of a large painted mural by Charles Russell, “Lewis and Clark Meeting Indians at Ross’ Hole” (1912), that now hangs in the Montana House of Representatives building.

In 2019, the Salish people published their own account of the historic meeting of the Salish and the Lewis and Clark expedition, describing it as “less an innocent Corps of Discovery than a reconnaissance for invasion.”

“They did not understand that what they saw in western Montana in 1805 was not the product of human absence, but more the product of human presence,” the Salish wrote in “The Salish People and the Lewis and Clark Expedition,” “Or more precisely, a particular kind of human presence.”

Colorful engravings of plants on display
''Vegetable Materia Medica,'' by William P.C. Barton, included hand-colored engravings of plants along with their medical uses. The illustrations displayed in the Mütter Museum's exhibit, ''Revolutionary Botany,'' were also included in the 1820 ''U.S. Pharmacopeia.'' (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Updating the historic record

Lewis and Clark shipped 222 plant samples back to Philadelphia, pressed and annotated on paper sheets, which remain at the Academy of Natural Sciences as the Lewis and Clark Herbarium. Several sheets are on view in “Botany of Nations,” alongside updated sheets that include additional information about the plants, provided by indigenous ethnobotanists. When the exhibition wraps up next year, the new sheets will be permanently included in the historic herbarium collection.

“The academy’s been around for 200-plus years. What are researchers going to want in 50, 100, 200 years beyond that?” said Kaitlyn O’Brian, the Academy’s director of development. “They’re going to want the full view of what a plant can tell us. How can we weave indigenous science and indigenous knowledge into our collections so that future researchers and generations can really understand the full history of a plant?”

“Botany of Nations” will be on view at the Academy of Natural Science at Drexel University until February 14, 2027. “Revolutionary Botany” at the Mütter Museum will be on view through 2026. The “Adventive America” symposium at the University of Pennsylvania occurred in March 2026.

  • 2 tools in a display case, one made out of bone and wood, and the other made from metal.
    Nakia Williamson-Cloud provided camas digging tools used by the Nez Perce to harvest the roots, one made using traditional materials of wood and bone (right) and a more modern version made with metal. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Tim Rusterholz is holding up and inspecting a 3-D printed plant
    Tim Rusterholz prepares a 3-D printed model of a tobacco plant for placement in the ''Botany of Nations'' exhibit at the Academy of Natural Sciences. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Handwritten notes shown in a display case
    Handwritten minutes from a meeting of the College of Physicians in 1819 detail plans to create a national pharmacopoeia. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • An archival printed book of 'Materia Medica' is on display in a case
    A precursor for ''Materia Medica'' was published by Benjamin Smith Barton in 1798. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • An archival handwritten notebook is on display
    A handwritten commonplace book (circa 1730), small enough to fit in a pocket, contains a recipe for the treatment of ''dullness of the head.'' (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • A framed portrait of Benjamin Smith Barton is on display
    A portrait of Benjamin Smith Barton from the early 19th century is on display at the Mütter Museum. He is remembered for sharing knowledge of the use of plants as medicine by indigenous American healers. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Part of the series

Actors portraying George Washington and his crew on the boat crossing the river, being driven down Broad Street during a parade

Philadelphia 250

The United States is marking its semiquincentennial — or its 250th anniversary — in and around the City of Brotherly Love.

View the series

You may also like

About Peter Crimmins

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate