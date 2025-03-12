Upper Makefield residents press for answers on pipeline leak: ‘We had the wool pulled over our eyes’

From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Residents and elected officials continue to press Energy Transfer to shut down the Twin Oaks Pipeline, which leaked jet fuel and contaminated six private water wells in Upper Makefield Township at levels above the statewide drinking standard.

Community members in the Mt. Eyre neighborhood first noticed a gasoline smell in their water in September 2023. Water sampling tests at the time did not show any contamination, and Energy Transfer didn’t detect a leak. A preliminary investigation from the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, the federal agency that regulates the pipeline, found the leak had been going on for at least 16 months before Energy Transfer reported it Jan. 31.

Jerry Zacharatos, who lives a few hundred feet from the site of the leak, said his water is not contaminated, but he still worries about potential impacts for his three children ages 8 and younger.

“It’s not like the East Palestine spill, which I know is horrible, like once that happened, you knew to stop consuming the water,” he said. “We had the wool pulled over our eyes and told that we could continue drinking the water for over a year and a half. And my kids, you know, they fill up their Stanley Cups, they drink it. My newborn, we bathed her in it. So that’s my main thing, is their health.”

Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn has referred the incident to the state Attorney General’s Office, which is exploring prosecuting the leak as an environmental crime. Energy Transfer was held criminally responsible for damages related to the Mariner East pipeline construction.

On March 6, the state Department of Environmental Protection issued an order against Energy Transfer, stating that the leak is a violation of the Clean Streams Law. The order requires the company to provide water to impacted residents and install carbon filtration systems for impacted properties.

“This gives us the ability to memorialize those demands under the Clean Streams Law and take an enforcement action that holds Energy Transfer’s feet to the fire on doing the things that need to be done and doing them in a way that’s transparent and on a set schedule so that we’re not letting valuable time go by when we need to be having this cleaned up here,” said Patrick Patterson, DEP regional director.

The company has entered into DEP’s Act 2 remedial process for long-term cleanup.