Residents fighting against Trenton-Mercer Airport expansion hit another roadblock

This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

From the Poconos to the Jersey Shore to the mouth of the Delaware Bay, what do you want to know about climate change? What would you like us to cover? Get in touch.

Domestic travelers can avoid the hustle and bustle of major airports by booking a flight out of the Trenton-Mercer Airport in Mercer County, New Jersey.

The security line — only a few feet from the main entrance — is short, and passengers don’t walk far before reaching the airport’s four gates and one restaurant.

Only one commercial airline, Frontier, takes off from the airport — though the runways are used by a flight school, as well as private jets.

Passengers walk across the tarmac to get on and off the planes, and the baggage claim area is inside a separate trailer.

As the number of passengers at the small airport has grown exponentially over the past decade, the terminal feels cramped, driving the county to invest $300 million to expand and modernize the airport. The Federal Aviation Administration estimates the project will support a 51% increase in passengers by 2035.

Proponents of the expansion say it will boost the local economy while making the airport a regional hub. But some nearby residents have fought against the project, arguing it will worsen noise pollution. They’re also concerned construction activities may harm the environment, as the site has a history of toxic PFAS contamination.