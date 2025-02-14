Upper Makefield residents, Pa. officials call for pipeline to be shut down pending spill investigation

From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Upper Makefield Township residents affected by a pipeline leak that tainted the water of six wells with jet fuel continued to question pipeline operator Sunoco and its parent company Energy Transfer at a meeting Thursday night.

Local and state elected officials sided with residents demanding the pipeline be shut down until an investigation into the leak is complete.

“The Pennsylvania State Constitution guarantees the right to pure water to the people of Pennsylvania,” State Sen. Steve Santarsiero. “There is no guarantee for the right to transfer jet fuel through our communities.”

On Thursday, the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, or PHMSA, issued a Notice of Safety Order, requiring Sunoco to operate the pipeline at 20% reduction in pressure and improve its leak detection system, among several other corrective measures. According to its preliminary investigation, PHMSA found that the leak had been going on for at least 16 months. Residents reported smells of gasoline in their water as far back as September 2023.

Speakers at the standing room-only meeting at Sol Feinstone Elementary School challenged regulators’ decision to authorize continued operation of the pipeline while the investigation remains ongoing.

“Essentially, what’s being said is that’s an acceptable risk,” Santarsiero said. “It’s almost a cost benefit analysis. The cost is being borne by the residents, the benefit by Sunoco … When human health is at risk, when exposure to carcinogens is at risk, it should be the other way around.”

Bryan Lethcoe, director of the southwest region at PHMSA, said at the meeting that regulators “determined that there is sufficient information to support the operational status of the pipeline.”

More than 20 residents formed a task force to coordinate response efforts. Their collective demands include immediate and long-term solutions to provide clean water; shutting down the pipeline until the investigation and remedial plan are complete.

They also want the companies to; implement improved leak detection technology and long-term monitoring and testing, clean up contaminated soil, and compensate affected residents for home value, water system operation costs and mental and emotional damage.