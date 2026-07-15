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Pennsylvania environmental regulators plan to allow Amazon to add hundreds of fossil-fuel-fired backup generators at the site of its 250-acre data center complex under construction in Bucks County.

During a tense community meeting Tuesday, Pa. Department of Environmental Protection officials said they plan to approve 280 natural gas-fired generators and three diesel-fired generators to produce backup power for the data center when its electricity supply from PECO is interrupted. Amazon has already installed 76 diesel-powered generators at the site, DEP officials said.

Falls Township resident Seema Kazmi worries about emissions from these backup generators, as well as from the grid electricity that will power the site.

“This is already a pollution-stressed area, and this is going to add to it,” Kazmi said outside the meeting at Pennsbury East High School Tuesday night.

The air quality plan approval will be open for public comment for 30 days after it is published in the Pennsylvania Bulletin, which DEP officials estimate will be published July 18.

The data center complex, consisting of up to 10 new one- to two-story buildings and 1 million square feet of retrofitted warehouse space, is more than half built at the Keystone Trade Center, the site of a former U.S. Steel mill. The complex will host cloud computing infrastructure and “advance AI innovation,” according to Amazon.

The project is part of a $20 billion investment that Amazon promised to make in Pennsylvania, which also includes a facility in Salem Township located by the Susquehanna Steam Electric Station nuclear power plant. The two projects are expected to create roughly 1,250 permanent jobs, plus temporary construction jobs.

Jillian Gallagher, air quality environmental program manager at DEP, said under its pending application, Amazon has agreed to keep its annual emissions of volatile organic compounds and nitrogen oxides, which can form ozone and exacerbate asthma, under 25 tons per year by installing emissions control systems on its larger generators and limiting fuel usage. Keeping emissions under 25 tons per year qualifies the site as a “synthetic minor” source of emissions.

“The annual emissions from Amazon are projected to be similar to the various hospitals, universities and snack food manufacturing facilities that we already have in Pennsylvania,” Gallagher said.