Bucks County, prison guards sued for pepper spraying, restraining woman with mental illness

This story originally appeared on WITF.

A Yardley couple is suing Bucks County and 10 county jail employees over what they allege were civil rights violations against their daughter, 29-year-old Kim Stringer.

Stringer lives with a serious mental illness that was getting worse by the spring of 2020, according to David Inscho, attorney for plaintiffs Martha and Paul Stringer, who have power of attorney for their daughter. Stringer had developed “worsening paranoia” as a symptom of her illness, Inscho said. After Stringer hit and threatened a neighbor in April 2020, Falls Township police arrested her and she was sent to Bucks County jail awaiting trial.

Stringer’s 65-day stay at Bucks County jail as a pre-trial detainee became public when several women held there contacted WITF/Transforming Health, alleging poor conditions and mistreatment. Inmates said Stringer was unresponsive much of the time, but corrections staff nonetheless demanded she comply with orders.

In several incidents listed in the complaint, when Stringer didn’t respond, guards pepper-sprayed her and placed her in a “restraint chair,” which prevents a person from moving. County records and officials have since confirmed most of these details.

The 18-page filing in U.S. Court alleges three civil rights violations and demands a jury trial. It states that “policymakers in Bucks County knew that individuals suffering from mental health disorders would frequently come in contact with the criminal justice system” and the jail, and that those inmates would have “a reduced capacity to follow directives from guards.”