After a pilot program showed promising results, Bucks County has expanded its Human Services Co-Responder program into the Falls and Middletown Township police departments.

The program pairs social workers or “co-responders” with police officers to help divert people away from the criminal justice system.

The social workers are expected to answer to cases mostly involving “aging, mental health, and substance abuse,” according to Bucks County officials.

Police usually arrive at the scene first, and once the situation is “deemed safe,” the officer will call a co-responder, officials said. From there, the officer “may leave and the co-responder can help connect those in need with social services.”

According to a report from Holy Family University, the co-responder pilot program in Bensalem, launched in December 2020, was successful in diverting community members from arrests and mental health holds.

During the first year, Bensalem police officers made 210 referrals to co-responders, with “almost all” of those individuals getting connected to a community resource, according to Bucks County Human Services Director Rachael Neff. Thirty-six percent of those resources were for mental health support, 9% were for homeless and mental health services, 16% were for youth mental health support.