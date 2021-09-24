How unfulfilled promises of ‘21st-century policing’ are haunting Delco

In less than a month, Delaware County police officers twice managed to capture the public’s attention, and for the wrong reasons.

In Sharon Hill, an 8-year-old Black girl, Fanta Bility, was killed and several people, including her 13-year-old sister, were wounded by suspected police gunfire after a late August high school football game. Fast forward a couple of weeks, and in the city of Chester Bahir Green, a Black 16-year-old, was beaten by a white police officer after allegedly causing damage with a stolen car.

The recent incidents have some people wondering what kind of lessons, if any, police departments and elected officials in Delaware County have learned almost a year and a half after promising reform following a summer of racial reckoning in 2020.

At the time, the county touted its Task Force on Criminal Justice Reform, chaired by District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer, which included groups working toward “21st Century Policing” and “Principles for a 21st Century Prosecutor.”

County Council member Elaine Schaefer has been serving on the “County Government’s Impact on Achieving Equality and Justice in Delco” group. In an interview this week, she said the task force’s divide-and-conquer approach has allowed for “progress on all fronts.” The county has retained a professional recruiter to hire a diversity, equity, and inclusion officer, she said.

And though Schaefer did not serve in the 21st Century Policing group, she said she has seen recommendations come from that. The county wants to integrate mental health and social services at the first interaction point between police and the community.

“So, integrating a police chaplain service that can defuse situations. We’ve applied for federal funding for a mobile crisis unit, which would be social workers literally on call to come and be a part of some of these tense situations where often mental health issues are primary above the criminal issues,” Schaefer said.

She said efforts were underway to put those recommendations in place. But William Felder of the Delaware County Black Caucus, a member of the 21st Century Policing group, told WHYY News that his group’s last meeting was in 2020.

Felder, who is also a member of the Sharon Hill Borough Council, said that the meetings had a good open-door policy that allowed for a wide variety of opinions to be heard from law enforcement and community members.

“If those talks probably would have continued, who knows how things would have turned out,” said Felder, who blamed the pandemic for interrupting the meeting rhythm.

Delco Resists, which fights for social justice issues in the region, keeps a close eye on the pulse of the community. However, members of the organization said they hadn’t even heard of the task force — a problem on its own.

“It definitely points to it only being lip service. And in light of everything that’s been happening, what exactly has that task force been doing? Because whatever it was, they failed at it,” Delco Resists co-founder Ashley Dolceamore said.

Stollsteimer’s performance as district attorney has been called into question by Bruce Castor, of the law firm Van der Veen, Hartshorn, and Levin, who is representing the Bility family and one of the other people wounded in the Sharon Hill incident.

Citing his background as the onetime district attorney in Montgomery County, Castor said he knows what it takes to handle an investigation of this weight. But at this point, he said, it is impossible to tell whether he and his clients are getting all the available information.

“I would have been in a position to release more information, even if it was in a private capacity to people who were on the inside with the family and their lawyer, not for public consumption, because I recognize that, that the family is going to begin to use their imagination, and it’s going to be going off on directions that would be unfavorable to the police. And that might be unfair; it also could end up being true,” Castor said.

WHYY News reached out to Stollsteimer for an interview, but Margie McAboy, a spokesperson for the DA’s Office, said that it would not be possible to schedule an interview at this time.

“In addition to scheduling difficulties, please note that we have several active investigations underway related to the incidents that you cite, and it would not be appropriate for this office to make any comment related to those investigations,” McAboy said.

In his most recent statement, on Sept. 16, Stollsteimer said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Bility family as they continue to mourn the loss of their beloved daughter Fanta. The detectives from our Special Investigations Unit and our Criminal Investigation Division are engaged in an active, intense, and thorough investigation to understand exactly what happened on that terrible night.”