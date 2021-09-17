New details emerge in shooting death of 8-year-old girl at Academy Park High School football game

This story originally appeared on 6ABC

Community leaders in Delaware County, Pennsylvania are demanding answers and accountability after an 8-year-old girl was killed at a football game last month.

According to multiple law enforcement sources, three Sharon Hill police officers opened fire on a vehicle outside the Academy Park High School football stadium.

The officers mistakenly thought they were being fired upon from the vehicle and discharged their weapon more than a dozen times. No weapon was found after a search of the vehicle and its occupants. Shockingly, no one was hit in the car. Sources say it appears the initial shots were actually fired actually roughly a block away.