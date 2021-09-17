New details emerge in shooting death of 8-year-old girl at Academy Park High School football game
This story originally appeared on 6ABC
Community leaders in Delaware County, Pennsylvania are demanding answers and accountability after an 8-year-old girl was killed at a football game last month.
According to multiple law enforcement sources, three Sharon Hill police officers opened fire on a vehicle outside the Academy Park High School football stadium.
The officers mistakenly thought they were being fired upon from the vehicle and discharged their weapon more than a dozen times. No weapon was found after a search of the vehicle and its occupants. Shockingly, no one was hit in the car. Sources say it appears the initial shots were actually fired actually roughly a block away.
In all, four people were shot, among them was 8-year-old Fanta Bility who was fatally wounded. District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer says there is a high probability she was killed by police gunfire.
“This tragedy will not go without consequence or claim or accountability of who is involved, regardless of who is involved,” said State Senator Anthony Williams at a press conference Thursday.
He and the Delaware County Black Caucus want to assure the public that they are involved and watching the investigation closely.
“We have to be able to justify why police officers or others shot into a crowd of Black and brown children,” said President of the NAACP Darby Area Branch.
Sources say two of the police officers are white, one is Black. The officers involved have not been named.
The Sharon Hill Borough Council is expected to vote to appoint former Philadelphia District Attorney Kelley Hodges to lead an independent investigation into the shooting.
Sources say Delaware County District AttorneyJack Sollsteimer has made the investigation a top priority as investigators try and track down who fired the initial shots and which officer may have fired the fatal shot.
The DA’s office would not confirm or deny Action News’ findings.
The Sharon Hill Police Department did not return our calls.
