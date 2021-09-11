Philly’s iconoclastic Register of Wills has an idea for reducing crime without police

The University of Pennsylvania study cited by Gordon found that when the city’s repair program funded fixes for just one house on a block, crime on that block was reduced by nearly 22%. Amid a historic surge in gun violence, Gordon said the research indicates that increasing the number of clear-title homes eligible for repair could ultimately reduce violence.

“This may be the best non-policing solution to reducing crime currently available to us,” Gordon said in a release.

According to a recent study from the Pew Charitable Trusts, Philadelphia has more than 10,000 tangled titles affecting real estate worth more than $1.1 billion.

(Graphic by Office of the Register of Wills)

The neighborhoods most impacted by the issue tend to be those with relatively low housing values, low incomes, and high poverty rates, according to the study. Additionally, predominantly Black neighborhoods are hardest hit, while majority white neighborhoods are least affected.