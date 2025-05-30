Ex-Pennsylvania judge gets prison term for shooting and wounding her ex-boyfriend as he slept

A former magistrate judge in Pennsylvania convicted of shooting and wounding her ex-boyfriend in the head as he slept has been sentenced to 13 1/2 to 30 years in prison.

Sonya McKnight was convicted last month on attempted homicide and aggravated assault charges. She resigned her post during Wednesday’s hearing, where the judge told her she was “totally without remorse” for the shooting.

McKnight has maintained her innocence, and her attorney said an appeal is ongoing.

The shooting occurred in February 2024 at the boyfriend’s home. McKnight had lived there, but the man repeatedly asked her to leave when their relationship ended, authorities said.