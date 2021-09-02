Delaware County DA: ‘High probability’ that police gunfire killed 8-year-old girl at football game

This story originally appeared on 6ABC

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said Thursday that there is a “high probability” that responsive gunfire from police officers is what killed an 8-year-old girl after a Friday night football game.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. on August 27 at Academy Park High School on the 300 block of Calcon Hook Road in Sharon Hill, Pa.

A game between Academy Park and Pennsbury High School had just ended when the gunfire erupted near the concession stand. Some 100 to 200 people were leaving the game as the shots rang out.