Suspect arrested in South Jersey after shooting at officers, stealing police vehicle: Sources

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Sources confirm to Action News that the suspect taken into custody in South Jersey after opening fire on officers in Philadelphia has been identified as a 41-year-old man who was wanted for attempted homicide.

The manhunt for Arthur Henry Disanto Jr. lasted several hours on Monday night, and came to an end just before 12 a.m. when a gun battle ensued between Disanto Jr. and officers in Washington Township.

Court records show he has a long criminal history dating back to the 1990s. DiSanto Jr. was wanted by both the FBI and Pennsylvania State Police for allegedly shooting a woman in her Media home on July 3. He’s been charged with criminal attempted homicide and other counts for that incident.

Sources tell Action News that Disanto Jr. was shot during the Monday arrest. He was transported to an area hospital where he’s expected to survive.

A police officer was also shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries while trying to apprehend the man, sources confirm. Further details on the shooting and what department the officer belonged to were not immediately available.

The incident started around 7 p.m. in Delaware County, Pennsylvania when police officers attempted to pull over Disanto Jr., who was riding in a motorcycle.