Police officer shot in North Philadelphia while investigating carjacking

A police officer was shot in North Philadelphia while responding to a call for a reported carjacking on Monday night.

It happened around 8 p.m. on the 2300 block of North Reese Street in North Philadelphia.

Police say a woman was carjacked on the 2500 block of Aramingo Avenue and she tracked her vehicle to North Reese Street. Officers were fired on when they got to the scene.

“When they responded to what they believed was either the victim’s vehicle, without warning the officers were actually shot at,” said Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.

Sources say possibly two suspects began firing at the officers. As many as 16 shots were fired at before the suspects fled on foot.