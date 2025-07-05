South Philadelphia mass shooting sees 8 injured

Police said an investigation is underway and they are examining surveillance video to identify suspects.

A group of Philadelphia police officers gather in a parking lot behind caution tape

Philadelphia police respond to a mass shooting inside the 7 Elements Restaurant Bar and Lounge in South Philadelphia on July 5, 2025. (6abc)

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Eight people were shot at 7 Elements bar and lounge in South Philadelphia in the early hours of Saturday morning. Two of the victims are in critical condition, according to 6abc.

Police told 6abc that the shooting occurred before 4 a.m. at the restaurant and lounge on the second floor of Dung Phat Plaza at 11th Street and Washington Avenue.

One of the victims was a security guard who was shot in the face and taken to the hospital in critical condition, police told NBC10.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Police told 6abc they are examining surveillance video to identify suspects.

7 Elements did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story will be updated.

Never miss a moment with the WHYY Listen App!

Play, pause, and rewind the live radio stream, access on-demand audio features, and dive into podcasts from both local and national sources.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

About Emily Neil

Emily Neil is a WHYY News reporter covering Bucks and Montgomery counties.

Read more
A headshot of Emily Neil

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate