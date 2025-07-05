From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Eight people were shot at 7 Elements bar and lounge in South Philadelphia in the early hours of Saturday morning. Two of the victims are in critical condition, according to 6abc.

Police told 6abc that the shooting occurred before 4 a.m. at the restaurant and lounge on the second floor of Dung Phat Plaza at 11th Street and Washington Avenue.

One of the victims was a security guard who was shot in the face and taken to the hospital in critical condition, police told NBC10.

Police told 6abc they are examining surveillance video to identify suspects.

7 Elements did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story will be updated.