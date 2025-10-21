Accomplices may be involved in death of missing Philadelphia woman Kada Scott: DA
Scott disappeared during her work shift at an assisted living facility in Chestnut Hill on Oct 4. Her body was then discovered in a shallow grave two weeks later.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
Investigators are looking into whether there could have been an accomplice involved in the Kada Scott case.
The 23-year-old Philadelphia woman went missing and was ultimately found dead.
Scott disappeared during her work shift at an assisted living facility in Chestnut Hill on Oct 4. Her body was then discovered in a shallow grave in the city’s Germantown section two weeks later.
Keon King, 21, has been charged with her kidnapping, along with various other crimes connected to the case. However, at this point, no murder charges have been filed as investigators await findings of the autopsy.
Police announced on Monday that they are also looking into the possibility of accomplices.
“We did charge conspiracy, so at this point, we do have reason to believe that other people may have been involved after the fact,” said Assistant District Attorney (ADA) Ashley Tesloski, adding that they were not going to comment yet on who those people are or the level of their involvement.
A vigil was held Monday night near the vacant Ada Lewis Middle School, where Scott’s body was found this past Saturday.
Now, city crews are working to clear debris from the property.
Ada Lewis Middle School has been closed for more than a decade. The Philadelphia School District said they are reviewing protocols for their vacant properties in their effort to create and maintain safe and healthy spaces in every neighborhood.
New charges were announced against King on Monday, including arson, conspiracy, and tampering with evidence.
Last week, King was charged with kidnapping in this case and in a separate case from earlier this year that had been initially dropped when the witness did not appear in court.
He remains in custody on $2.5 million bail.
“This is an ever-involving situation,” Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said on Monday.
Investigators say King and Scott had cellphone contact and that a stolen vehicle found on fire was used by King in this case.
In the two weeks prior to Saturday’s discovery, law enforcement had searched Awbury Arboretum and the grounds behind the school, where evidence, including her glasses and debit card, were found. However, she wasn’t found until a detailed tip led authorities to her remains.
“Even though this is the worst thing we could have hoped for, we were able to get our baby back,” said Scott’s aunt, Donna.
Her family wants her to be remembered for how she lived.
“Just remember her name, remember her smile, remember what she lived for — that’s it. Just remember who she is,” Donna said.
Another vigil is expected to be held at the school on Tuesday night.
