Accomplices may be involved in death of missing Philadelphia woman Kada Scott: DA

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Investigators are looking into whether there could have been an accomplice involved in the Kada Scott case.

The 23-year-old Philadelphia woman went missing and was ultimately found dead.

Scott disappeared during her work shift at an assisted living facility in Chestnut Hill on Oct 4. Her body was then discovered in a shallow grave in the city’s Germantown section two weeks later.

Keon King, 21, has been charged with her kidnapping, along with various other crimes connected to the case. However, at this point, no murder charges have been filed as investigators await findings of the autopsy.

Police announced on Monday that they are also looking into the possibility of accomplices.

“We did charge conspiracy, so at this point, we do have reason to believe that other people may have been involved after the fact,” said Assistant District Attorney (ADA) Ashley Tesloski, adding that they were not going to comment yet on who those people are or the level of their involvement.

A vigil was held Monday night near the vacant Ada Lewis Middle School, where Scott’s body was found this past Saturday.