Suspect arrested, charged in disappearance of Philadelphia woman Kada Scott
Authorities said the suspect, Keon King, 21, is connected to a previous kidnapping and strangulation case. Police are looking for a car connected to Scott's disappearance.
A suspect has been arrested and charged with kidnapping in connection with the disappearance of a Philadelphia woman, police announced on Wednesday, as an urgent search continues for a car connected to the case.
Kada Scott, 23, has been missing since early October.
Officials said the suspect has been identified as 21-year-old Keon King, of Southwest Philadelphia.
Shortly after Wednesday’s press conference, police said a tip came in about possible evidence related to the case.
The tip led police to an abandoned elementary school, near the Awbury Arboretum in Germantown.
Police say they did find physical evidence at the location, which investigators say ties Scott to the scene.
Officials said they brought in K-9s, as well as crime scene investigators and homicide detectives, to conduct a further search of the area.
Police had searched the area of Awbury Arboretum last week, but said nothing was found during that initial search.
Police say King was the last person in contact with Scott, noting that the two did know each other; however, it is unclear for how long.
Investigators said they believe King and Scott came in contact with each other the day she went missing.
“Our evidence is pretty clear that she was in communication with an individual, that individual appears to meet her very shortly after she leaves her place of work, and very shortly after that, she disappears,” Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore, for Philadelphia police, said during Wednesday’s press conference.
Police also said they are trying to locate a car connected to Scott’s disappearance.
“We believe she may have been in that vehicle,” Assistant District Attorney Ashley Toczylowski said.
The vehicle is described as a 1999 metallic gold Toyota Camry with a Pennsylvania tag of MSX0797. It has heavy front-end damage on the left front bumper.
They say the vehicle has been seen in various locations across the city and ask anyone who sees a car like it to call police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).
“We know it’s been in Mount Airy. We have photos of it in Center City, we have pictures of it in Grays Ferry area and in Southwest Philadelphia. So it’s possible that it could be anywhere, it could be outside the city,” Vanore said.
Officials added that it is possible the car no longer has the tag they are associating with the vehicle.
“Every person listening to this, whether you’re in North Philly, South Philly, or Southwest, Northwest — please open your eyes and see if you locate this car or if you have seen this car, please contact us and give us that information,” 1st Deputy Commissioner John Stanford said, adding, “The public has been very, very helpful thus far in providing a lot of information, which the investigators have been able to track down a lot of the leads, which has helped us get to this point here.”
“Now is the time to make that phone call and let us know,” Stanford said.
Police said King has an alleged “pattern” with this type of history and are asking any other possible victims to come forward.
Toczylowski said King is allegedly connected to a previous kidnapping and strangulation case from earlier in 2025. That case was never tried because the victim did not appear in court, officials said.
Officials said Wednesday they are going to refile charges in that case.
Scott was last seen leaving her workplace, a senior living facility in Chestnut Hill, on the night of Saturday, October 4.
Before her disappearance, Scott had told people that she was being harassed, but it is unclear if King was the person allegedly harassing her.
While King is in custody, police said there is “still a lot of work needs to be done.”
“We are treating this as if Ms. Scott is still alive,” Vanore said.
“The number one priority is locating Ms. Scott,” said Stanford.
This comes just days after officials said homicide investigators were assisting in the case.
“The case was shifted to homicide because we have the most experienced investigators in our homicide unit. They have the most experience dealing with all types of investigations. They also have the most resources available to them,” Stanford explained on Wednesday.
Police say her car was still at work the day she went missing and that her phone is dead.
Action News learned police searched a home last Thursday night on the 5500 block of Belmar Terrace in Southwest Philadelphia.
The next day, police were out in force searching the Awbury Arboretum, which is about 3 miles from where Scott was last seen.
Friends and family have been out looking for the 23-year-old, too.
“Canvass the neighborhoods, any leads we can possibly get so we can possibly get so we forward to police in hopes of getting my daughter back home,” said Scott’s father, Kevin Scott.
Now, as the search is well into its second week, her family is anxious for answers and pleading for anyone who may know anything to come forward.
They’ve also started a GoFundMe. They say the money raised will be a reward for credible information that leads to finding Kada.
“You never know what little, small, minuscule information may apply to the big picture, the puzzle that might get Kada home. So whatever you think may help, call and report it to the police department,” said Scott.
Sources say the FBI is also assisting with this search and investigation.
King is now facing charges for two kidnapping cases.
Anyone with information can call or text Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or submit an anonymous tip online.
