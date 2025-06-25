From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

On a warm summer evening in 2021, a green Jeep Grand Cherokee parked near a row home on Wilmington’s East Side. It was just after midnight.

Three men who belonged to the Shotgun Crips gang emerged from the Jeep. One man’s girlfriend waited behind the wheel.

The gang members burst into the brick home and found their target in a bedroom. They struck 35-year-old Mark Sellers in the head with a metal pry bar, bound the bloody man’s hands behind his back with zip-ties and dragged him from the house and into the Jeep.

Sellers was shoved into the back seat and taken to Philadelphia, to the home of Dwayne Alexander, 37, a leader of the Shotgun Crips. Alexander hopped into the Jeep and told the woman to drive to Yeadon, about five miles west of Philly. Another car followed.

It was close to 2 a.m. when the vehicles arrived at an industrial park bordered by the Fernwood Cemetery.

They marched Sellers outside, and one of the men fired a bullet from an assault-style rifle into his head.

Prosecutors convict six people in kidnapping conspiracy

In the four years since the kidnapping and killing of Sellers, who worked for a moving company, details of the gangland violence have been revealed in court papers and federal and state courtrooms in Delaware, where six people have been held accountable for their roles in the brutal crime.

Three men and one woman who prosecutors have identified as Shotgun Crips — Kimon Burton-Roberson, Jamil Salahuddin, Rodney Chambers and Stephanie Bultes-Ramirez — have pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Wilmington to conspiracy to kidnap Sellers.

Shotgun Crip member Josiah Rivera, who was 17 at the time of the killing, pleaded guilty in Delaware Superior Court of first-degree kidnapping, assault, conspiracy and illegal gang participation. He has not yet been sentenced.

The prosecutions culminated this month when a federal jury convicted Shotgun Crips leader Alexander of kidnapping and the more severe charge of kidnaping resulting in death. Prosecutors said Alexander supplied the murder weapon and approved the killing. Under federal law, he’ll get life in prison when he is sentenced later this year.

The other five also face the prospect of lengthy prison terms at their separate sentencings later this year.