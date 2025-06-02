From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

When an older, affluent resident of southern Delaware answered her phone one day in August 2023, the caller identified himself as a federal drug agent.

He had frightening news.

The woman’s identity had been stolen and was now associated with suspicious activity, so she was being investigated. The good news was that she could avoid criminal charges if she cooperated.

The price of her freedom?

Bars of gold.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury would hold the bars for safekeeping, the woman was told, and she’d eventually get the money back.

Fearing the consequences, she went to her bank, withdrew gobs of cash and followed instructions.

On three separate occasions over the next several months, men who said they were federal officers drove to her home in the rural Sussex County town of Millsboro and picked up the gold bars.

Their total value was $701,529.

By February 2024, she was not only out of a fortune, her name hadn’t been cleared. So the woman called state police, and reported she might have been scammed.

State and federal authorities began investigating, even as the men who sought and took the gold bars continued pestering her to give them even more, according to court records and accounts of Delaware and federal law enforcement officials.

That April, one of the men told her to convert another $300,000 from her bank and buy about 4 kilograms, or 8.8 pounds, with the cash.

Suspect searched online for ‘gold price kg’ and ‘gold price today’

This time the cops were watching.

Detectives began tracking the people who had taken the woman’s money by monitoring their messaging apps, social media accounts and through other means they did not detail. They found that calls to the woman were from a number that appeared to be in the United States, but actually had originated in India.

The authorities saw that one man — Rakeshkumar Patel, an Indian national in his mid-30s who lived in Flushing, New York, but was in the United States illegally — had repeatedly used his cell phone to search online for “gold price kg” and “gold price today.”

And on May 17, 2024, Patel had used the WhatsApp message service to ask another man whether the “4kg” — 4 kilograms of gold — had arrived yet.

Three days later, Patel rented a white Toyota RAV4 in New York, and drove more than 225 miles from his home in the borough of Queens to the woman’s home in southern Delaware.