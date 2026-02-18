High-profile Delaware murder case against Jill Biden’s ex-husband shrouded in secrecy

What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Police and prosecutors have provided hardly any details about their murder case against the ex-husband of former first lady Jill Biden, who is charged with killing his wife of nearly 40 years at their home near Elsmere nearly two months ago.

All that has been revealed is that New Castle County police were called to Bill and Linda Stevenson’s split-level home on Dec. 28 for a “reported domestic dispute” and that 64-year-old Linda Stevenson was found “unresponsive” on the living room floor.

She was pronounced dead the next day. The state conducted an autopsy, but her cause of death has not been released by her family or law enforcement authorities.

In her Dec. 29 obituary, her family only said she “passed away unexpectedly.” Notably, however, the obituary mentioned that she is survived by a daughter, grandchildren, sister and other relatives, but omitted any mention of the man she had been married to since 1986.

When police announced on Feb. 3 that 77-year-old Bill Stevenson was arrested the previous day on a first-degree murder charge, no additional information was released. The case instantly drew nationwide media coverage because of Stevenson’s former connection to Jill Biden, whom he met while the two attended the University of Delaware. They were married from 1970 to 1975.

But outlets have had little to report.

Instead of filing a public arrest affidavit that details how police developed the evidence to charge Stevenson, and which must be approved by a judge, authorities instead obtained a grand jury indictment on Feb. 2 after what police called an “extensive” investigation. The one-sentence indictment simply alleges that Bill Stevenson “did intentionally cause the death of Linda Stevenson.”

Stevenson has long been a well-known figure in Delaware.

In 1971 — while married to the woman who would become first lady in 2021, when Joe Biden became president — Stevenson and his brother bought a run-down tavern on Newark’s Main Street, just off UD’s campus, which they transformed into the Stone Balloon. The college bar and nightclub became a nationally known live music venue that featured performers such as Bruce Springsteen, Metallica and David Crosby. Stevenson sold the club in the mid-1980s but remained as manager for several years and wrote a book about the club in 2005, when it closed.

In 2024, Stevenson also self-published a book about his relationship with Jill Biden, who married then-Delaware U.S. Sen. Joe Biden in 1977. Stevenson also appeared periodically on Newsmax and other right-wing outlets to discuss the book and the Bidens.

Now, however, Stevenson is a high-profile defendant in a murder case where little is known publicly about what law enforcement authorities claim he did.