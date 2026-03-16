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A Delaware district court judge has dismissed a wrongful termination lawsuit brought by a former Christina School educator.

In a blistering opinion issued earlier this month in the case brought by former Christina School Superintendent Dan Shelton, Chief Judge Colm Connolly called the arguments made by Shelton’s attorney Thomas Neuberger, “hyperbolic, painfully redundant and irrelevancy-filled.”

Shelton filed a multimillion-dollar federal lawsuit against the Christina School District’s board and individual board members in December 2024. He had been placed on indefinite administrative leave on a 4-3 vote earlier that year, and his contract extension through June 2026 was rescinded.

The complaint sought more than $2.7 million in compensation and punitive damages from the school district and board members YF Lou, Donald Patton, Alethea Smith-Tucker and Naveed Baqir. Smith-Tucker and Baqir have since left the board.