This story was supported by a statehouse coverage grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Christina School District and its long-time attorney, James McMackin, appear to have recently severed ties. The move comes just as the lawyer representing the district superintendent said his firm is working to finalize a lawsuit against the district on the superintendent’s behalf.

An email exchange obtained by WHYY News between Christina Board President Don Patton and McMackin shows the two trading words in the days leading up to the ribbon cutting of Maurice Pritchett Sr. Academy, the new $84 million state-funded school.

The lawyer pushed back against Patton’s allegations that he leaked information to the media, had not followed board policy and had a conflict of interest by previously negotiating Superintendent Dan Shelton’s contract, whom the board placed on leave in July in a divisive 4-3 vote for reasons still unclear.

McMackin called “this week’s insinuations” fabricated. He said it was the third time his duty to the district had been called into question.

“This Board tends to shift from weaponizing its counsel, to assailing its counsel, as part of the Game of Thrones it plays,” the document with his email signature and phone number said. “Delaware lawyers do not participate in this game — not when kids are involved. The search for replacement counsel will inevitably cross state lines if this Board seeks a ‘yes-man.’”

This is an abrupt departure for McMackin, who had told the board he was leaving, but would continue to represent them until they found new counsel. The board approved requesting quotes for a new firm at a board meeting earlier this month.

Board member Monica Moriak said she believes McMackin could no longer make excuses for board actions.

“I do not believe it’s defensible at all. I think we’ve been doing a lot of wrong things for a long time, a year,” she said. “I think a lot of what Mr. Patton was doing is wrong and I said that on the record over and over again.”

Attorney Tom Neuberger sent a demand letter to the board earlier this month and personally named the majority faction of the board pushing for the removal of Shelton, telling them to immediately cease violating his client’s due process rights and defaming his client and offer him a written apology. He also included details of a jury verdict he won about 10 years ago against individual school board members in Sussex County.

Neuberger said he is working on a breach of contract claim against the four board members he individually named — Patton, YF Lou, Alethea Smith-Tucker and Naveed Baqir — because they voted to rescind the extension of Shelton’s current three-year contract approved earlier this year. Moriak, Doug Manley and Amy Trauth voted against.

Neuberger said that the vote cost Shelton hundreds of thousands of dollars in wages, which the four board members must pay out of their own pockets.

“They’ve in effect discharged him without a pre-determination hearing,” he said. “He has constitutional rights under the due process clause. These people are state actors. Their lawyer is telling them they’re acting lawlessly.”

McMackin told the board in a July email obtained by WHYY News that board members who try to fire Shelton could face personal liability.

“Given the public record of animus, any members supporting termination only can overcome partiality issues — and personal liability — if the superintendent did something egregious — objectively — such that any reasonable person would terminate, despite partiality,” the email said. “No jury would conclude this is egregious when you are sued.”