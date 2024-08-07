From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

This story was supported by a statehouse coverage grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

During his 2021 campaign for the Christina School board, Newark resident Naveed Baqir claimed that the Tarbiyah School he helped found in 2009 had served more than 2 million meals during the pandemic.

The private religious school and those connected to it are now the subject of a grand jury investigation for the nearly $11 million in federal funding they received as reimbursement, according to people familiar with the probe and documents viewed by WHYY News.

It’s unclear what the grand jury is investigating specifically, beyond looking at how the federal funds were used. At least one member of the Delaware Department of Education was subpoenaed in October 2023 regarding the school’s COVID food distribution program.

According to the state of Delaware checkbook, Tarbiyah has received about $12.6 million in federal and state funding since 2017. Of that, nearly $11 million came from the federal Child Nutrition program, also known as the free school breakfast and lunch program. According to documents obtained by WHYY News, the school got COVID-19 waivers, allowing it to collect millions of dollars from 2020 to 2022. The waivers allowed meals to be served all year round to youth younger than 18 years old under the summer meals program.

Tarbiyah received about $1.4 million in federal funding in 2020, $7.9 million in 2021 and $1.5 million in 2022. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the maximum reimbursement rate per meal for lunch and dinner in 2021 was $4.31. In 2022, it was $4.56 per meal. Tarbiyah was allowed to distribute bulk meals and was compensated at the maximum rate.

The school’s receipt of federal funding through its COVID meal program is not the only inquiry it faces. Baqir also faces questions about the way Tarbiyah obtained federal funding through the school district since 2014.

Documents show that Baqir and his wife, Amna Latif, allegedly had been using shell companies and billed the Christina School District $189,000 for professional development services, even after the district forbade the entities to stop invoicing because of the undisclosed ties between the vendors and Baqir and the conflict of interest.