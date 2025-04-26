From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A 200,000-square-foot lot on Market Street in Philadelphia is shovel-ready for University City’s next big life sciences development — and University City residents are ready for the proposed grocery store on the ground floor.

But economic challenges are leaving projects like this one on hold as developers struggle to secure tenants and financing. That means that the lot at 3838 Market St. — the site of Wexford Science & Technology’s next commercial development priority, after nearby One uCity Square — remains empty.

“The project’s ready to go,” said Pete Cramer, Wexford’s vice president of development. “We haven’t identified a tenant yet. The financing, the capital markets … there is money to be found.”

Sitting undeveloped three years after Wexford’s proposal cleared Philadelphia’s civic design review committee, the lot is indicative of the broader slowdown in dealmaking activity and tenant demand for lab and office space among biotechnology and life sciences companies in the city.

There were 21 deals in life sciences-related venture capital in Philadelphia in the first four months of 2025 — the lowest number of quarterly deals in at least a year — though total capital invested is up 25% year-over-year, according to Philadelphia-based real estate agency Savills. The sector is crunched for cash as it struggles to attract investors who favor less risky options amid high interest rates and federal policy uncertainty.

Compared to the flurry of enthusiasm a few years ago, there’s also a desire for cell and gene therapy companies to produce more positive data from their research before investors write “a big check,” Cramer added.

The stagnation in investor cash and factory demand is not only complicating developers’ plans. It’s also leaving residents uncertain about the future of their neighborhood, after their input on many of University City’s major life sciences projects has hinged on the potential retail and commercial benefits. The 3838 Market St. project received much of the necessary permitting back in 2022 and 2023 after earning the support of the registered community organizations in the area, including West Powelton Saunders Park Registered Community Organization.

Now, it’s become a waiting game.

“I don’t believe anybody is going to turn a piece of dirt” until Wexford secures an anchor tenant for the project, said the organization’s president, Pam Andrews. Cramer said the goal is for more than 50% of the building to be leased before shovels hit the ground.

“The concern would be what a glut of empty office space means to community vitality, but, I don’t think they’re going to build until they have some tenants,” said Debra McCarty, co-chair of the Powelton Village Civic Association’s zoning committee and a member of Wexford’s community advisory group.