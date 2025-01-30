From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

The semi-detached twin house features 2,400 square feet, four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, and a paved private driveway with an attached garage. The home also features high-end flooring, custom tiling in the bathroom, and a large eat-in kitchen among other features.

A homeowner purchased the home for $360,000 in the Cramer Hill neighborhood of East Camden; “well over” the asking price, according to Patrick Gorman of Gorman Group Realtors, who marketed the listing.

“Even at that price, per square foot, it was low,” he said.

Gorman was among many guests at the home as Camden city officials used it to tout that market prices for homes in the city are increasing. The home is in one of the hottest zip codes in the region, according to an Axios Philadelphia article from last May. Overall, four Camden County zip codes were at the top of the list for home appreciation; three were in the City of Camden.