T.D. Bank poured $25 million into a new equity fund earmarked to support low-to-moderate communities across the Delaware Valley as part of its Community Reinvestment Act requirements.

The fund, known as the 481 CEI-Boulous Impact Fund LLC, will be equity investments expected to be between $2 million to $8 million to help close the funding gap for “high-impact” real estate projects.

Projects in the following counties in Pennsylvania may be eligible: Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery. Burlington, Camden, Gloucester and Salem counties in New Jersey may also be eligible, as well as New Castle County in Delaware.

The fund manager is CEI-Boulous Capital Management LLC, which has operated similar funds for other banks such as Woodforest, which invested in the Sharswood development in Philadelphia several years ago.

Nancy Gephart, a former executive at SHIFT Capital in Philadelphia, is the new senior vice president of investments at CEI-Boulous Capital Management LLC.

Gephart said the group is looking to invest in projects that meet several goals, such as affordable housing or environmental sustainability.

“Projects that will revitalize areas that are vacant and blighted and really kind of create vibrancy in neighborhoods that haven’t seen investment historically,” Gephart said.