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Ultra-processed foods like chips, candy or cereal have come under a lot of scrutiny lately for their impact on people’s health. Two food policy researchers at the University of Pennsylvania argue that these products should be regulated like tobacco. They join a growing group of policy makers and researchers voicing grave concern about these foods.

“For tobacco, governments implemented this suite of complementary policies that worked together to reduce smoking prevalence and to improve health,” said Alyssa Moran, a policy researcher at the University of Pennsylvania’s Center for Food and Nutrition Policy. “And that’s exactly what we need for ultra-processed foods.”

Moran is one of the authors of the recent commentary for Journal of the American Medical Association Health Forum, a journal run by the American Medical Association.

“It’s unlikely that any single policy is going to make a meaningful dent in curbing disease or changing the quality of our diets. We really need this complementary suite of policies that work hand in hand to reduce exposure and reduce consumption,” she said.

Moran acknowledged that it feels normal to have access to ultra-processed food, but pointed out that people used to feel the same way about cigarettes.

“If you went into a hospital, doctors were smoking in the hallways and volunteers were distributing cigarettes to patients at the bedside,” she said. “This was like during my lifetime that this happened. And now we think about that as being just absolutely crazy.”

The most recent dietary guidelines from the Department of Health and Human Services also warn people to avoid highly processed food.

Some places already regulate ultra-processed foods. Philadelphia has had a tax on soda and other sugary drinks since 2017. Last year, California passed a law that requires schools to phase out ultra-processed food from lunches.

Some of these arguments are reaching courtrooms across the country. Last year, a Philadelphia judge ruled against a local teenager with diabetes and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease who had sued major food companies like Kraft and Coca-Cola. The judge ruled that he could not connect specific food products to his conditions. However, San Francisco’s city attorney also sued the same food companies, arguing these companies know their food make people sick but sell them anyway.