Coca-Cola and a Secret Research Operation Meant to Exonerate Sugar

Coca-Cola is rolling out a cane sugar version of its classic soda in the U.S. after President Donald Trump urged the company to make the change from high fructose corn syrup. The administration is positioning the switch as a win for its “Make America Healthy Again” initiative — but many experts argue that it won’t make a difference. It’s the latest chapter in an ongoing debate about sugar in sodas — and the attached health risks.

On this podcast extra, journalist Murray Carpenter discusses his new book, “Sweet and Deadly: How Coca-Cola Spreads Disinformation and Makes Us Sick.” We’ll hear about Coke’s rise to global brand domination, and how the company influenced consumer habits and perceptions along the way. If you’ve heard the phrase “calories in, calories out” implying that exercise is the key part of maintaining a healthy weight — you’ll be surprised to learn where that research came from.