RFK Jr.’s impact

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has spent more than a year at the helm of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and he remains one of the most polarizing figures in President Donald Trump’s cabinet.

He’s often discredited medical science, questioned public health experts, and brought skepticism to established government guidelines during a tenure that’s seen the firing of tens of thousands of HHS employees and cuts of over $2 billion in scientific research funding.

Critics say Kennedy’s changes to policy recommendations for vaccines, fluoride, and Tylenol are already harming people’s health and could have far-reaching consequences.

Some of his priorities have found more bipartisan appeal, including his criticism of food additives and ultra-processed foods — most recently calling out Dunkin’ and Starbucks. But his backing of the herbicide glyphosate has splintered his “Make America Healthy Again” movement.

This episode, we’ll look at how Kennedy is reshaping public health and what his policies mean for medical research, food policy and trust in health institutions.

Guests:

Lauren Weber, Washington Post health and science accountability reporter

Alice Callahan, New York Times nutrition and health reporter