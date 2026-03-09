RFK Jr.’s impact

Unpacking a year of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at the helm of the Department of Health and Human Services -- vaccines, ultra-processed foods, and the MAHA movement.

Air Date: March 9, 2026 12:00 pm
Listen 51:39
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., speaks during the Take Back Your Health Tour event at the state Capitol, Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., speaks during the Take Back Your Health Tour event at the state Capitol, Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has spent more than a year at the helm of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and he remains one of the most polarizing figures in President Donald Trump’s cabinet. 

He’s often discredited medical science, questioned public health experts, and brought skepticism to established government guidelines during a tenure that’s seen the firing of tens of thousands of HHS employees and cuts of over $2 billion in scientific research funding.  

Critics say Kennedy’s changes to policy recommendations for vaccines, fluoride, and Tylenol are already harming people’s health and could have far-reaching consequences.

Some of his priorities have found more bipartisan appeal, including his criticism of food additives and ultra-processed foods — most recently calling out Dunkin’ and Starbucks. But his backing of the herbicide glyphosate has splintered his “Make America Healthy Again” movement.

This episode, we’ll look at how Kennedy is reshaping public health and what his policies mean for medical research, food policy and trust in health institutions.

Guests:

Lauren Weber, Washington Post health and science accountability reporter

Alice Callahan, New York Times nutrition and health reporter

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Brought to you by Studio 2

You may also like

About Studio 2 staff

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate