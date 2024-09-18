Gen Z seems to be leading a more modest lifestyle, with lower rates of drinking, vaping, and sexual activity. Young people on Philadelphia college campuses report to Studio 2, “We are stressed.” But is this shift away from vices like alcohol and tobacco a positive development? Or is it a cause for concern?

Guests:

Jennifer Pollitt, director of Gender, Sexuality and Women’s Studies at Temple University

Lilianna Phan, tobacco-related health disparities behavioral scientist and assistant professor at Drexel University