Dr. Ala Stanford, founder of the Black Doctors Covid-19 Consortium which vaccinated tens of thousands of Philadelphians during the pandemic, joined Cherri Gregg before a live audience at the Parkway Central Free Library last week. We listen to their conversation about Stanford’s North Philly childhood, the barriers she broke to become a pediatric surgeon, and her new memoir, Take Care of Them Like My Own. Plus, actor Ed Helms talks about his podcast SNAFU, about the 1971 burglary of the FBI office in Media, which exposed the government’s mass surveillance program.