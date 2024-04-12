From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

A symposium on Black maternal health on Saturday will take place at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Salem, one of the poorest cities in New Jersey that lacks accessible health infrastructure.

“You don’t get a lot of doctors coming down here,” said Salem Mayor Jody Veler. “Obstetricians are few and far between to begin with, but in a rural area, it’s very difficult.”

The nearest birthing center is a half hour away, at Inspira Medical Center Mullica Hill in Gloucester County.

Barbara George Johnson, vice president of external affairs and urban policy at the John S. Watson Institute for Urban Policy and Research at Kean University, said it’s important to hold the event in Salem to remind people about the disparities.

“When you look at some of these counties that are considered rural, even though New Jersey is an urban state… the access to health care mirrors a lot of what we see across the country in rural areas,” she said.