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WHYY has named longtime public media executive Fred Vigeant general manager of WPSU, placing the State College-based broadcaster under new leadership less than a week after WHYY acquired the station from Penn State University.

Vigeant will begin Oct. 26 and oversee the station’s television, radio and digital services, WHYY announced Tuesday. He joins from WITF in Harrisburg, where he has served as vice president and chief audience officer since 2022.

Penn State slated to close WPSU in June following the Trump administration’s successful campaign to federally defund public media and close the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. In a statement in WHYY’s press release, Vigeant noted the station’s prominent and continued role in central and northern Pennsylvania.

“I’m excited to join WPSU at an important moment in its 73-year history and to build on its strong tradition of public service,” Vigeant said. “WPSU’s strength comes from its connection to the people and communities it serves.”

Vigeant brings more than two decades of public media experience, according to his WITF bio. At WITF, he oversees programming, production and audience research, having previously led television and radio programming since 2012. Before that, he spent 12 years at WRVO in Oswego, New York, as program director and operations manager.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communications and broadcasting from SUNY Oswego and a master’s degree in information design and technology from SUNY Polytechnic Institute.