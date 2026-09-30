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WHYY and Pennsylvania State University finalized an agreement Wednesday, in which WHYY will acquire WPSU, the public media station that serves State College and two dozen counties in central Pennsylvania.

The acquisition has provided a new lease on life to a station that was threatened with closure just months ago. WHYY CEO Bill Marrazzo called it a victory for both stations, giving WHYY a new audience and WPSU a certain future.

“At ‘HYY, we believe in the fundamental right of any citizen in our country to have access to a free, trustworthy media experience,” he told WHYY News. “And WPSU fits that bill.”

Sara Thorndike, Penn State senior vice president for Finance and Business and Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer, expressed relief that the station would remain open.

“We are very pleased that the more than 1.5 million people across central and northern Pennsylvania will continue to benefit from this vital public media service,” she said in a statement.

What it means for WPSU and WHYY

WPSU was founded in 1953 as a student radio station and added TV in 1965. It is now an affiliate of both Public Broadcasting Service and National Public Radio. The PBS TV broadcast serves 24 counties, while 12 counties fall into its radio coverage area.

In addition to licensing and providing national news and other programming to its audience, WPSU produces original television, radio and digital content and supports lifelong learning, education and community engagement programs. The station has won numerous awards for their original content.

The station had 44 employees as of last year, though more than a dozen left for other jobs due to concerns about the station’s future. Of those who stayed, WHYY is retaining around 70%, including newsroom staff and other content producers.

Most of the rest are retiring or taking other positions at the university or elsewhere, though a handful of positions were also eliminated. WHYY also plans to hire new staff, particularly in fundraising and development.

Marrazzo said that little will functionally change for the reporters, producers and others at WPSU.

“The employees of WPSU who we are retaining will become employees of WHYY, but the work will be dedicated to developing content that is uniquely local up and down Central and Northern Pennsylvania,” Marrazzo said.

He added, however, that he is looking to expand the station’s scope in addition to WHYY’s own.

“As a member of a large university like Penn State, understandably a lot of WPSU’s focus has been in and around the state college zip code,” he said. “Our intention is to grow it in a more meaningful way up through the rest of central Pennsylvania and across northern Pennsylvania.”