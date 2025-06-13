From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved a sweeping $9.4 billion spending rescission package that includes a $1.1 billion cut to public media funding.

If it is passed by the Senate and signed into law, it will deliver a major financial blow to NPR, PBS and more than 1,500 affiliated stations across the country. That includes more than 20 stations in Pennsylvania, such as WHYY, but also smaller stations that will likely be the most impacted by the loss of funding.

Public media leaders say the funding loss could force layoffs, programming cuts and even closures of some stations — particularly those in rural and underserved regions that rely heavily on federal support.

Carla McCabe, president and CEO of Scranton’s WVIA, called it “a crisis.”

“If the rescission package passes the Senate, I’ll need to fill at least a $1.2 million budget gap immediately,” she told WHYY News. “This will devastate the programs and services our community relies on.”

Margaret McConnell, executive director of WDIY/Lehigh Valley Public Radio, said it felt like a “punch to the gut.”

“I don’t want to say a death sentence, but it’s going to be incredibly challenging to make up that money now,” McConnell told WHYY News.

The federal funding, which is distributed to member stations through the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, or CPB, makes up about 15% of WDIY’s overall budget. Most local programming is done by volunteers, but McConnell said that such cuts could take away necessary funds for national news content, music licensing and other services the station provides to the community, all of which would be at risk.

“We are not just a radio station,” she said. “None of these small public radio stations are just radio stations. We’re a public square. We’re a place where people from different backgrounds can come together to learn, reflect and celebrate the life of this region.”

Cindy Spizarny, president and CEO of WQLN in Erie, said that she was “disappointed,” calling the funding essential in “carrying out our mission of being a vital contributor, public safety partner and educational resource for our region.”

“Federal funding makes up 40% of our budget, and while we are grateful for the thousands of loyal WQLN supporters, this funding is irreplaceable and the loss will devastate the level of services we provide going forward,” she said.

The measure would eliminate funding previously allocated for fiscal years 2026 and 2027 to the CPB. It would be the largest single cut to public broadcasting in U.S. history.

The decision comes just weeks after President Donald Trump signed an executive order halting current-year funding for NPR and PBS, citing concerns over political bias. That order is now facing legal challenges, but the House action goes a step further by retroactively rescinding funds Congress had already approved.

The vote Thursday passed by only two votes, largely along party lines, with four Democrats, including Rep. Donald Norcross of New Jersey, missing the vote. Five Republicans, including Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Bucks County, joined unanimous Democrats to vote against it.

WHYY News reached out to Fitzpatrick for comment, but did not receive a response. All other Republicans from Pennsylvania voted in favor of the rescission.

McCabe said she was disappointed that members of Congress representing WVIA’s listening area voted in favor.

“This directly affects the over 2 million residents that depend on WVIA’s essential programs and services,” she said.