New Jersey’s Donald Norcross wins 1st Congressional District race
The incumbent Democrat ran for a sixth term representing a district that includes Camden.
Congressman Donald Norcross claimed his sixth term representing New Jersey’s 1st Congressional District. Norcross defeated Republican Teddy Liddell and the Green Party’s Robin Brownfield.
The Associated Press called the race at 10:03 p.m. in the Democrat’s favor.
The 1st District, which includes Camden, is South Jersey’s only congressional district where Democratic registrations outnumber Republicans and unaffiliated voters.
Norcross has been in Congress for the last decade. He has stood with Israel since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack and has supported military aid for Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan. Norcross has also been outspoken on abortion rights and has worked on bipartisan solutions including his collaboration with Pennsylvania Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick to address labor issues.
The incumbent’s platform this election season included improving access to health care, raising wages and expanding educational opportunities.
