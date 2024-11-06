New Jersey’s Donald Norcross wins 1st Congressional District race

What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Congressman Donald Norcross claimed his sixth term representing New Jersey’s 1st Congressional District. Norcross defeated Republican Teddy Liddell and the Green Party’s Robin Brownfield.

The Associated Press called the race at 10:03 p.m. in the Democrat’s favor.

The 1st District, which includes Camden, is South Jersey’s only congressional district where Democratic registrations outnumber Republicans and unaffiliated voters.