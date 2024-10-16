What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

New Jersey’s 1st Congressional District includes Camden County, and parts of Gloucester and Burlington counties.

The Garden State has 12 congressional districts. Though the congressional delegation leans Democratic, the 1st District is one of three currently represented by a Republican. It is also one of two GOP districts that did not experience major shifts when a bi-partisan state commission redrew the map in 2021.

Registered Democrats outnumber both unaffiliated voters and Republicans in the 1st District.

Teddy Lidell, Republican

Attorney Teddy Lidell, a Chicago native, is a veteran who graduated from West Point. He has a master’s degree in business administration from Columbia College and a law degree from St. Louis University. He is licensed to practice in New Jersey and Illinois. This is the first time Lidell has run for Congress. He was a Republican candidate for the state’s General Assembly in 2013. Liddell and his wife, Releshia, have been married for about three decades and have six children, with ages ranging from eight to 27.

His campaign platform calls for a secure border, reducing taxes and a stronger, “more strategic and effective” military.

Liddell is calling for the border to be closed. He also wants to fix the immigration system, which he described as “already broken,” blaming both Democrats and Republicans.

“There are some legal immigrants who still don’t have full citizenship because they’re waiting; the system’s broken,” he said.

Liddell said he is not happy with how politicians have been talking about immigrants, adding that the speech people use in the discussion needs to change.

“They are people who come over and they have some real, real needs, and they come over because maybe they want to escape the government, or they come over because they want a better life,” he said.

While people can have compassion, Liddle said that has to be balanced with justice.

“While undocumented immigrants come over and break the law to do so … we gotta answer the question, who’s paying to clothe them, to house them, to feed them, to provide health care? And that’s a huge, huge bill that taxpayers are paying for,” he said.