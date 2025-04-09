From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

The Camden City Council approved an ordinance Tuesday evening that regulates the handling of lithium-ion batteries. Its passage comes nearly two months after a massive fire at EMR, a recycling complex in South Camden. “The storage or disposal of lithium-ion batteries” was blamed for the blaze.

Under the ordinance, reconditioned batteries must be certified by “Underwriters Laboratories or other approved and certified organizations.” Batteries for a powered mobility device, such as a scooter, cannot be stored in a multifamily unit for recharging unless it has been approved by the fire department. This is also applicable to mobility devices with a self-contained battery. The new law dictates proper disposal locations for the batteries.

Those who violate the new ordinance will be subject to the general penalties within Camden’s city code: a fine of up to $2,000, up to 90 days in jail or community service for up to 90 days.

The ordinance was proposed by Council Vice President Arthur Barclay, who declined to comment on this story.

Residents and community members who spoke on the bill during the public comment section of the council meeting were critical that the bill did not address complaints about the EMR metal recycling complex.

The Feb. 22 fire caused 100 residents to evacuate their homes. The scrapyard has a history of violations, according to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection. EMR blamed the fire on lithium-ion batteries that were wrongly delivered to the facility and called for more regulation of these batteries.

An incident report from the Camden Fire Department, obtained by WHYY News, indicates the fire was made worse by EMR employees who moved burning material to other piles and onto a conveyor belt that led into a building.