South Camden residents demand change from EMR after scrapyard fire

People living near the EMR metal recycling complex in South Camden, the site of a massive fire last month, are demanding change from the facility and local elected officials.

A handful of Waterfront South residents gathered outside the sewage treatment plant next to the scrapyard and at EMR’s U.S. headquarters in Camden Tuesday morning, calling on the company to answer their questions, take better health and safety precautions and even move its metal recycling facility out of the neighborhood.

“We’re tired of them ignoring us,” said Aliyia Jones, a resident who lives less than 2,000 feet away from EMR’s fenceline and organized Tuesday’s rally. She has asthma and experienced trouble breathing after evacuating her family during the fire last month. “I want them to relocate,” she said.

The four-alarm fire at EMR sent dark smoke billowing over the neighborhood — causing roughly 100 people to evacuate their homes. It sparked fears about lingering contamination and health impacts in the neighborhood.

The fire could have caused a sewage crisis in the county if it had knocked out power at the neighboring Camden County Municipal Utilities Authority treatment plant, an official with the authority said.

The fire was the facility’s sixth since 2016, according to Camden County officials.

The company also has a history of environmental violations in Camden. First responders during last month’s fire claimed employees’ actions initially helped the fire spread.

The company says the fire was caused by a lithium-ion battery wrongly sent to the facility. It’s calling for more regulation of these batteries and has said it deeply regrets any inconvenience the fire caused to its neighbors.