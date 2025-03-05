Christina Allen, who lives with her mother and 4-year-old son just around 1,500 feet away from the fenceline of EMR’s metal recycling complex, said the fire filled her home with a haze and a smoky smell.

The family evacuated for the weekend, but still, Allen’s young son developed a cough and congestion. Allen’s mother, who has chronic breathing problems resulting from a severe case of COVID-19, looked pale when she re-entered the house two days later, Allen said.

“She was kind of in a daze,” she said. “I had to tell her, ‘I think you need to sit down, put your oxygen on, because the air is really bad.’”

Allen said she herself experienced fatigue, headaches, coughs and a hoarse voice while traveling back and forth from the hotel to her home to check on her cat.

“I was being exposed to the air and all of the toxins that whole time,” she said. “It was like I was in a daze. Every time I went in the house, I would get really fatigued when I left. I just wanted to just sleep.”

Allen, who was pregnant when she evacuated during one of the company’s earlier fires in 2020, worries about long-term health impacts from the fires. She wants nearby residents to be provided with wellness checks and medical monitoring.

“So we’ll know in a couple of days if we’ll have issues with breathing, or even in a couple of years, if there’s something that we should be concerned about as far as our health,” she said.